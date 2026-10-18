Early voting begins Monday in Denton County, with Senate race, local propositions on ballot

Early voting begins Monday in southern Denton County for a consequential Nov. 3 general election featuring a closely watched U.S. Senate race, numerous federal, state and county contests, and local propositions affecting sales taxes and alcohol sales.

Voters can cast ballots at 54 early voting locations throughout Denton County from Oct. 19-30.

Among the most prominent races is the U.S. Senate contest between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico, which could have major implications for control of the Senate.

Southern Denton County voters also will choose their representatives in the U.S. House and Texas House, along with the Denton County Judge and Precinct 4 County Commissioner, among other elected offices. Meet the Candidates here.

Some voters will decide several local ballot measures.

Voters in Bartonville, Flower Mound and Justin will consider whether to reauthorize existing local sales taxes dedicated to street maintenance and repairs. Double Oak voters will decide whether to legalize the sale of alcoholic beverages.

The election comes as Texas reaches a record 19 million registered voters, according to Secretary of State Robert Howden.

Howden announced last week that 19,041,684 Texans are registered to vote in the upcoming election, an increase of 2.2% from the November 2024 general election and 2% from the March 2026 primary.

“Texas continues to see strong voter registration numbers, and we want every eligible Texan to be prepared to participate in the upcoming election,” Howden said. “Whether you are a first-time voter or have been casting ballots for decades, I encourage you to make a plan to vote, familiarize yourself with the candidates and issues on your ballot, and take advantage of the resources available at VoteTexas.gov.”

During early voting, Denton County residents may vote at any early voting location in the county, regardless of their assigned Election Day precinct.

“Early voting gives Texans the flexibility to cast their ballots at a time and location that works best for them,” Howden said.

What voters need to know

Texas voters must present an acceptable form of photo identification at the polls. The seven approved forms include a Texas driver’s license, Texas personal identification card, Texas election identification certificate, U.S. passport book or card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military identification card with a photograph or U.S. citizenship certificate with a photograph.

Voters who cannot reasonably obtain an acceptable photo ID may qualify to complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and present an approved supporting document.

State law prohibits electioneering within 100 feet of an outside entrance to a polling place. Voters should avoid wearing clothing, buttons, hats or other items displaying support for or opposition to a candidate, political party or ballot measure.

Cellphones and other wireless communication or recording devices are generally prohibited within 100 feet of a voting station. However, voters may bring printed notes or paper sample ballots to help make their selections.

Mail ballot deadline Friday

Eligible Texans who plan to vote by mail must ensure election officials receive their applications by Friday, Oct. 23.

Mail voting is available to certain eligible voters, including those age 65 or older, voters with qualifying disabilities and some voters who will be outside their county during the voting period.

Howden encouraged eligible voters to submit their applications promptly to allow sufficient time for processing and returning their ballots.

For Denton County polling locations, sample ballots and other local election information, visit VoteDenton.gov.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.