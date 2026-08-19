Double Oak voters will choose whether the town allows alcohol sales

Double Oak residents will voice their opinions on in-town alcohol sales come November.

Town council unanimously approved an ordinance at its meeting Monday calling for an option election to authorize the legal sale of alcohol within town limits.

Voters will have the chance to vote for or against the sale of alcohol on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The plan has caused some concern from citizens around town, but Double Oak’s town attorney said the town would leave itself open to a lawsuit if the ordinance was denied.

“It is my understanding that a proper petition with a requisite number of signatures has been filed and verified that requests a call for a local election,” said attorney David Berman. “Under the Texas Election Code, the town has no choice but to approve the election ordinance and call for the election, without which the town could be sued pretty easily.”

According to Concerned Citizens for Double Oak Growth, working with Texas Petition Strategies, 688 signatures were collected – more than the 616 required.

“This is a monumental occurrence in this town,” said former Double Oak Mayor and chairman of Concerned Citizens for Double Oak Growth Bernie Carrico at the meeting Monday. “This referendum had more signatures on it than any in our 52-year history… of course, the population was [less] than what it is now.”

Carrico and other supporters of bringing alcohol sales to Double Oak believe it could open a door for the town to receive an increase in sales tax, especially with a major commercial development on the horizon at FM 407 and Simmons Road.

According to Mayor Patrick Johnson, Double Oak is facing financial strain, as are many other municipalities amid an uncertain economic landscape. Extra sales tax revenue could help the town without increasing the tax burden on residents and property owners.

Some residents have concerns about permitting alcohol sales, but Carrico said he believes the town would continue to maintain strict oversight on future development.

“Direct Retail has built shopping centers, and they’re really classy,” he said in a previous report. “Once you start getting those developments, they tend to attract quality businesses. Our Planning and Zoning Committee and our council will still control what can go in.”

According to town staff, the cost of the November election including the alcohol sales item, will be between $10,000 to $12,000.

Carrico thanked town council and staff at the meeting Monday for their cooperation and work with the petitioning group.