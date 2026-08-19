Byron Nelson football player transfers out of state

Just weeks away from the start of Friday Night Lights, an important piece of Byron Nelson High School’s football roster is headed to Florida.

George Toia, a 4-star defensive lineman committed to UCLA, will play his senior year at Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to a report from On3/Rivals.

The talented lineman was expected to help lead the Bobcats in their 2026 pursuit of another playoff berth. He is also the younger brother of Jay Toia, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

According to On3/Rivals, Toia was ranked No. 12 at his position, No. 17 in the state and No. 128 nationally.

“He plays with a relentless motor, a quick first step and uses his hands well,” said Rivals Director of Scouting & Rankings, Charles Power. “He’s a powerful interior lineman who can manhandle opposing guards and centers and shows multiple ways to get in to the backfield.”

Toia joins Westminster Academy, a “premier Christian college-preparatory” school, after the football team started the season with a loss on Friday, Aug. 14.

The Lions expect Toia will get his first action for the team when they play again Friday.

He also spent time playing for a high school in Fontana, California, according to 247Sports.

It’s more transfer news that has been the center of the North Texas high school football offseason.

Top-ranked quarterback Colton Nussmeier transferred from Marcus to Denton Ryan, but eventually landed at Archbishop Rummel, a private school in Louisiana, after being ruled ineligible by the UIL.

More transfer news from southern Denton County includes Argyle High School’s addition of quarterback Hayes Hackney from Prosper Walnut Grove after Maguire Gasperson graduated.

Byron Nelson finished 10-3 last season and made it to the third round of the playoffs before being eliminated by Denton Guyer.

For more insight on southern Denton County high school football teams, check out the Cross Timbers Gazette‘s season preview.