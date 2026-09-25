Lewisville High School quarterback ruled ineligible ahead of Battle of the Axe

After a 3-0 start, Lewisville High School will be without its starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Lewisville’s Laykon Brassfield will not take the field in the Battle of the Axe rivalry game against Marcus Friday night after being ruled ineligible for varsity competition.

According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, the decision was made at a 5-6A district executive committee hearing Friday morning, which was held deface of a dual-residency issue.

The committee determined by a vote of 7-0 that Brassfield did not meet UIL criteria for a bona fide residence in Lewisville ISD or at Lewisville High School.

With the decision, Lewisville will have to forfeit all three of the wins earned in its non-district games this season.

The DMN reported that Brassfield’s family had used a house in Argyle ISD to enroll Brassfield’s younger siblings in Argyle ISD, but then used another address for an RV and later an apartment in Lewisville so Brassfield could enroll at Lewisville High School.

Brassfield’s father told the committee he bought the Argyle house for his father and they used it to entertain guests and visit, but the family was living in a small apartment in the Lewisville attendance zone.

Another vote by the committee decided by a vote of 5-2 that Brassfield did not move for athletic purposes.

DMN said the family considered moving Brassfield to Argyle, but decided against it because of his relationships at Lewisville.

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Lewisville High School will have to forfeit the first three non-district games of their season.

So, coming into one of the biggest games of the season, the Battle of the Axe against Marcus, instead of being 3-0, the Fightin’ Farmers will be 0-3.

Last year, the Farmers beat the Marauders in a nail-biter in the rivalry game.

This year, both will be without their expected star quarterbacks, as Marcus’ Colton Nussmeier transferred to Denton Ryan, was ruled ineligible, appealed, but eventually ended up at a private school in Louisiana.

According to the DMN, there will be an opportunity for Brassfield to file a residency waiver with the UIL.