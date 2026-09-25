Double Oak adopts higher tax rate, but retains full police staffing in new budget

Double Oak officially completed its budget process for the 2026–2027 fiscal year, approving a $2,918,490 town budget on Monday and adopting a higher property tax rate on Wednesday.

The approved property tax rate is $0.195216 per $100 of assessed valuation, up from the current rate of $0.178834. The new rate is expected to generate approximately $1,446,795 in property tax revenue for the coming fiscal year, an increase of approximately $98,830, or 7.33 percent, more than the amount budgeted for the current fiscal year.

For a median-valued Double Oak homestead of $725,200, the Town portion of the property tax bill is expected to be $1,415.71, an increase of about $118.80 for the year.

According to the town, it is also important to note that Double Oak continues to have no debt obligation secured by property taxes.

Town Council heavily discussed the balance between public safety and infrastructure during the budget process.

A newly created Finance and Budget Committee recommended the property tax increase ultimately adopted by the Council. The committee also recommended eliminating two positions from the Double Oak Police Department and redirecting those funds toward road repairs.

Council discussed whether addressing infrastructure needs should come at the expense of maintaining the police department’s existing authorized staffing level.

Mayor Patrick Johnson felt these should not have to be competing priorities.

“Double Oak is fortunate to have a healthy fund balance that gives us the financial flexibility to maintain the Police Department’s authorized staffing while continuing to invest in our roads and other infrastructure needs,” he said. “Our residents expect safe neighborhoods and well-maintained streets, and our financial position allows us to responsibly address both.”

Council member Pat Wellen recalled when there were some robberies and kidnappings going on in Double Oak, and believes the current police presence has helped make the town as safe as it is today.

The final budget approved by council ultimately retained the two police department positions while continuing to provide funding for road repairs and other infrastructure needs.

Double Oak also set dedicated budget funds to the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department for the first time in more than a decade, providing additional funding for another essential public safety service.

Johnson supported the property tax increase, but acknowledged that raising taxes is never a popular decision.

“I supported the property tax increase because I believe we have a responsibility to look beyond a single budget year,” he said. “Our residents expect quality services, a strong police department and well-maintained roads. I believe we can responsibly fund those priorities without sacrificing public safety for infrastructure or infrastructure for public safety.”

Looking beyond this year’s budget, Double Oak will continue discussing how to diversify the town’s revenue base so homeowners are not expected to carry an increasing share of the cost of town services year after year.

“Property taxes will always be an important part of funding Double Oak, but they should not be our only conversation,” said Johnson. “We also need to thoughtfully consider opportunities that can bring new sales and property tax revenue into our community while protecting the character that makes Double Oak special.”

One such opportunity is the proposed commercial development at FM 407 and Simmons Road, which remains under review and would require completion of the town’s planning, zoning and approval process. The current proposal includes a grocery store, restaurants, retail and service businesses on approximately 23 acres.

“Every development proposal must stand on its own merits and meet the standards and protections our residents expect,” Johnson said. “At the same time, we need to recognize that carefully planned economic development can be part of Double Oak’s long-term financial strategy. New revenue sources can help us maintain public safety, improve our roads and infrastructure, and lessen our reliance on residential property taxes over time.”

Double Oak isn’t the only municipality raising its tax rate. Highland Village raised its rate and made some budget cuts as it nears build-out while facing lower tax revenue and increased costs.

Flower Mound hasn’t raised its rate, yet, but could in the future because of rising costs and pressures from the state legislature.

“No one likes paying more in property taxes, and I certainly understand that,” Johnson added. “But my responsibility as mayor is to look beyond this year’s budget. We need to protect the services our residents value today while making decisions that keep Double Oak financially strong, independent and a great place to call home for generations to come.”