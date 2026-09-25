Twisted Goat Coffee now brewing in Flower Mound

Southern Denton County’s coffee options are expanding as a new coffee shop opens.

The Twisted Goat Coffee Shop opened the doors to its new space in Flower Mound on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 4151 Cross Timbers Road in Suite 110.

According to the town, the new coffee shop is locally-owned and serves up a variety of specialty drinks.

Some drinks offered by The Twisted Goat Coffee is hot and iced coffee, matcha, refreshers and more.

The shop also serves some light foods, including bagels, avocado toast and macarons.

“Come by Twisted Goat Coffee, grab your favorite drink and stay awhile,” said the shop in a post to social media. “Whether you’re here to work, catch up with friends or just treat yourself, we’ve got your coffee waiting.”

According to the shop’s Facebook page, guests can look forward to some fall specialty drinks, like an iced pistachio latte, iced honeybun latte and an iced pumpkin spice latte.

Other than coffee, a specialty fall option is the dragonfruit spiced apple fall refresher.

Twisted Goat received some positive feedback during its soft opening in mid-September, and the shop is excited to build on the early momentum.

“Your smiles, kind words and love made our first day truly special,” said the shop in a post.

“We’re so grateful to be part of this amazing community – and this is only the beginning.”

Twisted Goat is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.