Robson Ranch Rambler: Play Ball!

Ever wonder what it would be like to have a pristine, fully-equipped softball diamond right in your own backyard? At Robson Ranch, we live it. Established in 2012 and affectionately named “The Field of Dreams,” our community softball field is a vibrant centerpiece of local life. Homeowners take every opportunity to step up to the plate, enjoying a stadium-like experience complete with authentic dugouts, a professional scoreboard, and even live announcers calling the games to make every inning feel special.

The diamond is bustling with activity almost every day of the week. Whether it is routine practice, fiercely fun coed matchups, dedicated senior leagues, or casual pickup games, there is absolutely no shortage of enthusiasm. From humble beginnings, the coed group has surged to 10 active teams and may even expand to 12 next spring. Age is truly just a number here; our youngest player is 39, and our oldest is 86! To keep the competition balanced, players are ranked by skill, and coaches use a traditional draft system to ensure balanced teams. We also have Senior play on Wednesday mornings for players over 70.

For those with a thirst for wider competition, we currently feature four teams made up for tournament play. Our 60, 65, 70 and 75 year old travel teams hit the road throughout the year, proudly representing Robson Ranch in tournaments ranging from nearby Grapevine all the way to Las Vegas. Thanks to their enduring dedication and competitive spirit, our community has earned numerous state championship trophies, and I am certain there are many more on the way.

The magic of the Field of Dreams extends far beyond the final score. Club President Carol Rumberger had never played softball before moving to Robson Ranch six years ago, but she quickly found that the opportunity to make new friends is what really gets people hooked. Even if swinging a bat isn’t for you, there are countless ways to participate. Each season relies on a dedicated village of community members, including 25 umpires keeping the games fair, volunteers manning the press box, and helping grounds crews keep the field immaculate. These efforts are wonderfully supported by local businesses, coordinating with 15 team sponsors and 41 banner sponsors.

Our softball community is equally committed to making a difference off the diamond. The club routinely hosts sponsored charity games benefiting local organizations like Denton Freedom House every year. Part of the club’s mission statement perfectly captures our collective ethos: “We provide players the opportunity to remain physically and socially active while having fun playing the game that they love.” Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?

Until next time… Jay