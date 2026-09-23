3 found dead inside Flower Mound home

Three people were found dead inside a Flower Mound home Wednesday morning after police were called to conduct a welfare check.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 10700 block of Sunrise Circle around 10:43 a.m. Wednesday after two residents failed to report to work and family members were unable to reach them.

When officers arrived, they entered the home and found three people dead inside.

Based on the initial investigation, officials believe there is no active threat to the community.

The Flower Mound Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the deaths.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Flower Mound Police Department tip line at 972-874-3307.

This story is developing, so check back for updates as officials release more information.