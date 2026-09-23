Touched By Suicide Walk returns to Flower Mound for 20th year

An annual event in Flower Mound allows the community to pay tribute to those that have been affected by suicide.

Whether it was a loved one, a close friend or a distant relative, anyone is welcomed to come together Saturday at the Heritage Park Amphitheater in Flower Mound from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. for the 2026 Touched By Suicide Reflection and Remembrance Walk.

It will be the nonprofit’s 20th time hosting the event, which is put on by volunteers from throughout North Texas.

“The memorial walk has been a source of much needed support and empathetic gathering for members of the North Texas community impacted by such traumatic losses,” said Touched by Suicide in a press release.

According to TBS, suicide deaths have been on the rise in Texas, especially in North Texas. It is the third leading cause of death in the United States among people aged 15-24, and Texas lost 4,368 people to suicide in 2022.

In Denton County, 92 suicides were confirmed in 2025 and, as of mid-August, there have been 49 confirmed suicide deaths in Denton County in 2026.

“If someone has lost a loved one to suicide, they are between 2 and 10 times more likely to die by suicide themselves,” said TBS. “Support from those who have experienced experienced a similar loss is the single most important recovery resource an individual can access.”

Touched by Suicide North Texas has been providing this resource in the form of its annual memorial walk for nearly 20 years.

While attendees must pay to register for the event by Friday night, the event is not a fundraiser, and focuses rather on supporting grieving families and friends of those who have died by suicide.

Attendees will get to take home something from the self-care kit creation table, add to a grief/memory board and share a special message for a loved one.

The half-mile silent walk will be completed together before a special speaker offers remarks. Attendees are also welcome to purchase an event t-shirt or make a donation, which will help cover the registration cost for someone who can’t afford to attend.

“The focus of the event is support for the individuals and families who have lost a loved one to suicide,” said the organization. “Therefore, scholarships are made available to ensure cost is not a barrier to attendance.”

To learn more about the event, or to register, visit the Touched by Suicide website.