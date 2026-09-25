High School Football Scoreboard

Denton Guyer 35, Frisco Wakeland 7

The Guyer Wildcats cruised past Wakeland on Thursday night.

Jayden Thomas got things going for the Wildcats early, scoring on a 23-yard run to give Guyer a 7-0 first-quarter lead.

In the second quarter, Carter Morgan connected with Zane Rowe on a 21-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 at halftime.

Kash Villegas scored on a 1-yard run early in the third quarter, and Cash Bird scored on a 1-yard run just over four minutes later to give Guyer a four-touchdown lead.

Villegas tacked on a 9-yard touchdown run with 1:32 remaining in the third quarter, giving Guyer a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth.

The Wolverines finally got on the board early in the fourth quarter.

Tristan Shelton finished with five receptions for 132 yards.

Guyer (3-1, 1-0) will play at Braswell at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

Keller Central 47, Byron Nelson 34

The Bobcats came up short Thursday night, falling to Keller Central 47-34 to move to 1-1 in district play.

Central took a 3-0 lead into the second quarter before Ben Odom connected with Cooper Waldrip on a 44-yard touchdown pass to give Nelson a 6-3 lead.

The Chargers scored 14 unanswered points to make it 17-6, but Odom and Waldrip hooked up again on a 17-yard touchdown pass to pull the Bobcats within four points.

Central scored twice more before halftime and led 27-13 heading into the third quarter.

Tre Green pulled the Bobcats within seven points on a 6-yard touchdown run, but Central answered with a touchdown of its own.

In the fourth quarter, Macavion Hill scored on a 7-yard run to make it 34-27, but the Chargers responded with a touchdown to take a 41-27 lead with 9:50 remaining.

Central scored again to extend its lead to 20 points, but Hill answered with a 17-yard touchdown run to pull the Bobcats back within two scores.

The Bobcats could not complete the comeback.

Waldrip finished with seven receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Nelson (2-3, 1-1) has a bye next week before playing at Keller at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

Please check back on Friday night for more local results!