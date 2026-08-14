The return of Friday Night Lights: Southern Denton County teams eye big seasons

Nothing signals the arrival of fall in Texas quite like Friday night football.

From perennial state contenders to teams looking to rebound from disappointing seasons, southern Denton County schools enter the 2026 season with plenty of optimism. Experienced quarterbacks, Division I recruits and talented returning starters have coaches believing another memorable season is on the horizon.

Argyle Eagles

After finishing 12-2, winning District 3-5A Division II with an undefeated record and advancing to the fourth round of the playoffs, Argyle enters the new season with high expectations.

Assistant coach Kevin Lundy said the Eagles return seven offensive starters and five defensive starters, giving the team plenty of experience despite graduating several standout seniors.

“Our goal is to continue the standard from previous years and add to the tradition of winning,” Lundy said.

Replacing three-year starting quarterback Maguire Gasperson, tight end Braden Bach and running back Nathaniel Bruce will be among the biggest offseason challenges. Hayes Hackney is expected to take over at quarterback.

Lundy said district realignment has created an even tougher road, making the Eagles’ non-district schedule critical to preparing for another playoff run.

Some of the Eagles stronger returners this season include Reno Hermann, Brody Bomar, Brayden Offner, Mateus Lafayette and Walker Bruce on defense, offensive linemen Braxton Firestone, Cole Jackman and Memphis Elsey, and standout receivers Julian Caldwell and Ake O’Neal.

“Elsey was dominant as a sophomore and possesses elite athleticism with his 6-foot-8, 320-pound frame,” Lundy said.

See Argyle’s schedule here.

Liberty Christian Warriors

Liberty Christian begins a new era under first-year head coach Josh Martin after longtime coach Jason Witten accepted a position at the University of Oklahoma.

Martin said the Warriors have embraced an entirely new offensive, defensive and special teams system while maintaining the program’s high standards.

“Our expectations have not changed,” Martin said. “We want to play fast, physical and fundamentally sound football.”

Liberty returns five starters on each side of the ball after finishing 8-4 and as district runner-up last season.

The Warriors will lean heavily on Oklahoma commit Cooper Witten, who caught 41 passes for 709 yards and 12 touchdowns while starring defensively, and Kansas State commit Correll Buckhalter Jr., who contributed nearly 800 yards from scrimmage in 2025.

Martin expects Parish Episcopal to provide the biggest challenge on this year’s schedule.

See Liberty Christian’s schedule here.

Flower Mound Jaguars

After a disappointing 2-8 campaign, Flower Mound hopes experience will translate into more victories this fall.

Coach Brian Basil said the Jaguars return six offensive starters and four defensive starters, including a veteran offensive line and improved depth at the skill positions.

“We have a group of key returners along with talented young players who are motivated to get back on track,” Basil said.

Quarterback Baron Sampson returns after throwing for 2,128 yards and 12 touchdowns. Defensively, linebacker Chase Alves, who recorded 125 tackles, and defensive end Brady Magill will anchor the unit.

Basil said staying healthy and maintaining focus will be key as Flower Mound looks to compete for a playoff berth in one of Texas’ toughest districts, where Guyer again enters the season as the favorite.

See Flower Mound’s schedule here.

Marcus Marauders

Marcus hopes to turn last year’s close losses into victories.

The Marauders narrowly missed a stronger finish after dropping two district games by a single score. Coach Mike Alexander believes improved discipline and mental toughness will make the difference in 2026.

“We must eliminate self-inflicted errors and find a way to win those one-score games,” Alexander said.

Marcus returns three offensive starters and five defensive starters, along with several players who gained valuable varsity experience last season.

Alexander also praised the team’s chemistry, saying the close-knit locker room should help a young offense develop quickly.

Tight end Berr Kogler and center Grant Gauger lead the offense, while Liam Hoskins, Gage Patrick and Evan Sacks headline the defense.

Marcus will be without its former starting quarterback, 4-star recruit and University of Georgia commit Colton Nussmeier, who transferred to Denton Ryan, but was then ruled ineligible.

The Marauders will find themselves with a new leader under snap.

See Marcus’ schedule here.

Northwest Texans

Like Marcus, Northwest endured several heartbreaking losses in 2025.

The Texans lost three of their first four games by razor-thin margins, including two one-point defeats and an overtime loss.

Coach Bill Poe believes those experiences have fueled the team’s offseason.

“Our players have a bitter taste in their mouth that they want to get rid of,” Poe said.

Northwest returns five offensive starters and three defensive starters, with the offensive line expected to be one of the team’s biggest strengths.

Running back Caris Sela returns after rushing for nearly 1,800 yards last season, while quarterback Mark Hartman and defensive back Brady Taylor also headline the returning core.

Poe said winning close games will determine whether the Texans return to the playoffs, with Southlake Carroll expected to be the district favorite.

See Northwest’s schedule here.

Byron Nelson Bobcats

After advancing to the third round of the playoffs and finishing 10-3 last season, Byron Nelson hopes another deep postseason run is within reach.

Assistant coach Eduardo Nunez said the Bobcats return five offensive starters and six defensive starters.

“We need to run the ball well, generate explosive plays and defensively stop the run and create turnovers,” Nunez said.

Wide receiver Nolan Hawkins, UCLA commit George Toia and three-star recruit Fine Vailahi are expected to lead the Bobcats this fall.

Like Northwest, Byron Nelson faces a challenging district that includes Southlake Carroll.

See Byron Nelson’s schedule here.

Guyer Wildcats

Few programs have expectations as high as Guyer.

The Wildcats reached the fourth round of the playoffs in 2025, but assistant coach Willie Williams said the program expects even more.

“We are not satisfied because we expect to make a deep run to the championship,” Williams said.

Guyer returns six offensive starters and five defensive starters, including quarterback Carter Morgan and wide receiver DJ Reese, who returns after missing last season with an injury. Others expected to lead the way offensively include Tristan Shelton, Adriano Nevarez, Preston Doyle and Cullum Rushing.

The Wildcats also boast one of the area’s strongest defensive fronts, led by Oregon commit Zane Rowe and Texas Tech commit Khyren Haywood, as well as Darrien Neal, Paxton Williams and AJ Moss.

Williams said health will be one of the biggest factors in Guyer’s championship pursuit.

“We feel like we have great talent,” he said. “But just like many other teams, we must stay healthy because depth could be a problem.”

See Guyer’s schedule here.