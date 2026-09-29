The Elephant Lounge now open in Flower Mound

Global cuisines are coming together in Flower Mound at The Elephant Lounge.

The new French and Italian restaurant officially opened its doors Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Flower Mound’s Parker Square.

It occupies the space previously occupied by Vieux Carré, a French restaurant that closed in 2025.

According to owner and head chef Michael Lawson, the idea for the concept was born during Lawson’s time at the Culinary Institute of America.

He would visit a little wine bar in New York that was run by just a husband and wife duo. The restaurant wasn’t huge or extremely fancy, but Lawson kept going back because the food was good.

“It showed me a restaurant doesn’t have to be a massive undertaking, it’s just the importance of good food,” said Lawson when he first announced the concept in March.

The restaurant’s name was also inspired by the wine bar, which was called “The Elephant,” but Lawson’s restaurant also honors the “elephant pants” worn by the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, which Lawson served with during his time in college.

Lawson has spent time as the chef of some notable restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, including Eataly in the Northpark Mall, the Sachet Restaurant and the Gemma Restaurant.

While Lawson plans to use his experience at those restaurants to create a delicious menu, The Elephant Lounge will focus on quality food and service, rather than overall glitz.

“The Elephant Lounge [is] rooted in authenticity and care, creating a space that is warm, welcoming and with belied that great food brings people together,” reads the restaurant’s website.

Lawson and his team will be serving up Italian dishes, as well as some French cuisine at Parker Square Tuesday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m., as well as Friday and Saturday from 4-10 p.m.