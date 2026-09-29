From the Firehouse: Wildfire safety starts in your own backyard

‘Tis the hot and dry season of the year for wildfires, and we have certainly seen multiple wildfires across North Texas this summer.

While many of the large wildfires we see in the media occur in the more rural areas of the state, some of our greatest concerns are in the wildland-urban interface (WUI) areas where suburban communities meet or intermingle with rural wildland areas. This is becoming increasingly common as neighborhoods continue to expand into what were once rural areas.

The causes of wildfires can vary, but many are human-caused and therefore preventable. Fireworks and unattended cooking or campfires are common sources. Construction and property-maintenance activities can also start fires, including cutting or welding metal fencing or gates near dry grass and vegetation. Power-line-related fires are less common in our area, unless severe weather is involved, but lightning remains a natural cause that is difficult to predict or prevent.

While we cannot prevent every wildfire, there are things homeowners can do to help prevent or slow its spread. The single most effective way to slow a wildland fire is to reduce the available fuel.

This does not mean you need to cut down all your trees or turn your property into a parking lot. Instead, take a look at the vegetation beneath and around those trees. Tall, dry grass, weeds, brush, dead vegetation and accumulated debris can provide a continuous fuel path that allows fire to move rapidly towards a home.

Consider how much natural vegetation is immediately around your home and whether there are areas that can serve as buffers between your home and the surrounding wildland. Keeping grass and vegetation properly maintained, removing dead or highly combustible materials, and creating defensible space around structures can make a significant difference.

As North Texas continues to grow, take the time to understand the wildfire risk around your home, your neighborhood, and surrounding communities. The collective actions of individual property owners can have a meaningful impact on the safety and resilience of the entire community.

For the month of July, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 473 calls, with 60% being medical related and 40% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 6:57 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.