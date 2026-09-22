AI data center to be built in Denton County’s Alliance corridor

A major new technology development is headed to southern Denton County, where plans call for a 156,500-square-foot data center in far north Fort Worth.

Colovore Alliance, a one-story data center, is expected to be built along Heritage Parkway, according to a filing with the state.

The site is along I-35W, south of Hwy 114 and Tanger Outlets and near Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport.

According to the filing, the building will have an administration area and four data halls, which will be about 21,000-square-feet each.

The project is expected to cost $430 million, with construction scheduled to begin in December and be completed by December 2028.

According to Baxtel, a data center research and analytics marketplace, the facility is expected to be largely built out in 2027, with expansion continuing through 2028.

Baxtel’s information indicates the center will be a fully liquid-cooled, high-density design that reduces water consumption.

Colovore is a data center company that specializes in liquid-cooled Artificial Intelligence infrastructure where companies can house their servers and IT hardware.

The company also has two data centers in Silicon Valley, California that are in production and others under construction in Austin and Dallas, as well as Nevada, Illinois, and more planned to build in the future in California, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia and Washington.

According to the Colovore site, the center planned for north Fort Worth will consume 32 megawatts of power.

One megawatt of power can power anywhere from 500-1,000 homes at any given moment, according to HBOWA New Energy.