Flower Mound council not yet convinced on proposed 24-hour emergency room

A proposed 24-hour emergency room will have to wait a few more weeks to learn whether it can move forward in Flower Mound.

The Flower Mound Town Council voted Monday to postpone consideration of TotalCare ER’s request for a specific use permit that would allow the emergency room to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The facility is proposed for a 7,980-square-foot space in a new shopping center along FM 1171 between Fireside Drive and Arrowhead Drive.

Most council members liked Total Care ER’s proposal, but advised the applicant to do some more outreach with neighboring residents and communicate with them about concerns.

Although it is an emergency room concept, the town classifies the project as a medical office because it would not perform surgeries or receive patients by ambulance. One ambulance would be stationed on-site, however, to transport patients to a local hospital if needed.

However, those transports almost never use lights and sirens, according to the applicant’s presentation at Flower Mound’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Council member Clare Harris, a registered nurse, was supportive of the concept the work done the facility does, but wasn’t convinced it was the best proposal after the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial and neighbors spoke out against the project.

“The intent was low impact to the neighbors,” said Harris. “I appreciate that these are good community partners and do a lot of good work in the facility, but I’m not sure the extended hours with the opposition that this is the right thing.”

However, many council members believe nearby residents should have the final say on the project and if it suits what they would consider low impact.

P&Z was split on the decision. Commissioners appreciated the nearby care that the proposal provides, and the fact that it would not bring with it a lot of noise or traffic, but was concerned that it might not be the type of business the town had in mind when approving the plot’s planned development.

“I love the business and everything y’all do, and it makes a lot of sense in this area, but you’re not asking for an SUP from me, or my approval,” said Mayor Pro Tem Adam Schiestel. “As long as the neighbors don’t show up in opposition, there’s no problem, but when they do, it is a problem.”

According to council, many nearby residents wrote in opposition to the plan. Council believes the applicant should reach out to those residents and explain their business model, which council believes is not nearly as impactful as an emergency room that receives patients at all hours of the night with loud sirens and bright lights.

P&Z was also concerned about the possibility that this project falls through or changes hands soon after the SUP is granted and could open up the neighbors to a concept that is not so friendly for the neighbors.

However, Flower Mound Director of Development Services Lexin Murphy did some research and said this specific proposal would not be able to turn into something as trauma-focused as that.

“There is not a possibility this could change hands next year and all of a sudden, there are ambulances coming in an out all the time,” she said.

A new town council date has not been set, yet, but when the proposal does return, it will need to pass with a supermajority vote since P&Z recommended denial. That means it will need four council members to vote in favor to move on.