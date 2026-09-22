Lantana boil water notice rescinded after main break

Lantana residents can once again use tap water normally after the community’s boil water notice was rescinded Tuesday afternoon.

The Lantana Water District lifted the notice after testing confirmed the water was safe for consumption following a weekend water main break that caused the community’s water tower to drain and pressure in the distribution system to fall below required levels.

The district issued the boil water notice Saturday afternoon after pressure dropped below 20 psi, triggering a precautionary boil water notice from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The break occurred beneath the Lantana Golf Club parking lot. It caused reduced water pressure and, in some areas, a temporary loss of water service.

Repairs were complicated by a large pile of sand being stored by the golf club above the location of the damaged water main.

Because the laboratory was closed over the weekend, water samples were submitted to the TCEQ on Monday.