Roanoke police officer recovering after being critically injured during pursuit

The Roanoke Police Department provided an update on the motorcycle officer who was severely injured in a wreck after pursuing a suspect.

Corporal Kevin Buchanan underwent surgery to address multiple broken bones and internal bleeding, according to an update released by the department Monday.

According to officials, the surgery went as expected, but the officer remains in critical condition.

“Cpl. Buchanan has a long road to recovery ahead of him,” said Roanoke PD in a post to social media. “But the Roanoke Police Department remains hopeful and continues to stand alongside him and his family during this difficult time.”

Buchanan was injured after crashing his police motorcycle while on duty and pursuing a suspect who allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop early Sunday morning.

According to officials, Buchanan has served as a police officer for 11.5 years and has been with Roanoke PD for three years. He has been a certified motorcycle officer since 2018.

“We would like to thank our community, other law enforcement agencies, other first responders and everyone else that had reached out,” said the department. “For their continued support of Cpl. Buchanan, his family and our department during this time.”

Early Sunday morning, officers responded to multiple complaints of motorcycles traveling at high speeds along Hwy 114 near Texas Motor Speedway while attending an event at the racing venue.

Buchanan attempted to stop one of the motorcyclists, 26-year-old Deontae Keshawn Myers from Lawton, Oklahoma, but he fled.

Northlake police officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash along Hwy 114, where they found Buchanan and the suspect had both crashed into a van crossing the intersection.

Buchanan and Myers were both transported to local hospitals for treatment.

An update from Northlake PD said Myers was taken into custody Monday night after being released from the hospital and is being held in the Denton County Jail with a bond set at $15,000.

Agencies around southern Denton County have come out with statements of support for Buchanan and the Roanoke Police Department.

“The men and women of the Double Oak Police Department stand with Corporal Kevin Buchanan, his family and our fellow officers at Roanoke PD during this difficult time,” said Double Oak PD. “We ask the Double Oak community to join us in keeping Cpl. Buchanan, his loved ones and the entire Roanoke Police Department in your thoughts and prayers.”

“Our hearts, and our prayers, are with the injured officer, his family and the members of [Roanoke PD] as we hope for a speedy recovery,” said Argyle PD before the identity of the officer was revealed.

“Please join us in keeping our neighbors in our prayers,” said Denton County ESD No. 1 and 2.