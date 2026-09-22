Lewisville High School students gifted laptops by tech companies

Students from Lewisville High School were gifted refurbished laptops from AT&T and nonprofit Compudopt, which they will be able to keep even after graduation.

The laptops were passed out to students Wednesday by State Senator Tan Parker at Lewisville High School.

Originally, AT&T and Compudopt donated the refurbished laptops to Communities in Schools of North Texas, which then offered to give the laptops to local students.

School districts often hand out laptops to students, which they can take home to do work, but must then return at the end of the year or before graduation.

The students who received these laptops will get to keep them, with the companies recognizing the benefits of students having a laptop to use in college or for work.

“I feel very blessed because this helps us out in many ways,” said America Martinez, a senior at Lewisville High School, to the district. “Being able to keep this after we graduate is a blessing. It’s nice to see that other programs care about our education.”

AT&T partnered with Compudopt and Human I-T to host 10 laptop distribution events at retail stores nationwide.

The events helped collect 1,000 laptops that could be refurbished and donated to students.

In addition to helping out students across the nation, the program is also part of AT&T’s effort to decrease retail e-waste through a campaign that has already recycled more than 10,000 pounds and $1 million worth of electronics from customers.

“Our Retail E-Waste Campaign shows what’s possible when our customers take a simple action that creates meaningful impact,” said Mylayna Albright, the vice president of corporate responsibility at AT&T. “By recycling old devices, customers are helping reduce e-waste while putting laptops directly into the hands of students and families who need them. It’s a powerful example of how environmental responsibility and digital access can work together to help more people get connected and prepared for the future.”