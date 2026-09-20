Roanoke officer, motorcyclist injured in Northlake crash following pursuit

A Roanoke police officer was critically injured early Sunday after a traffic stop attempt on Hwy 114 turned into a pursuit and ended in a three-vehicle crash near I-35W in Northlake.

Officers were conducting traffic enforcement along Hwy 114 in response to numerous complaints about motorcycles traveling at high speeds in the area while attending an event at Texas Motor Speedway.

According to police, the Roanoke officer, who was operating a police motorcycle, attempted to stop a motorcycle when the rider fled.

Northlake police were dispatched around midnight to the 5200 block of westbound Hwy 114, where officers found the Roanoke police motorcycle and a 2023 Ford Transit van in the intersection with major damage.

About 100 yards west of the intersection, officers found a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle that had also struck the van.

Police said both the officer and the fleeing motorcyclist collided with the van during the incident.

The officer was transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.

The Yamaha rider, a 26-year-old man from Lawton, Oklahoma, is in custody and is also being treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver and passengers in the van were not injured and were released at the scene.

Hwy 114 was closed for several hours while investigators with the Regional Crash Team documented the crash scene. The roadway reopened around 6 a.m.

Northlake police are investigating the crash and said appropriate charges will be pursued.