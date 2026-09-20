Montini: Building connections in Northlake

As Northlake continues to grow, it is exciting to see projects we have worked on for years begin making a real difference in the daily lives of our residents. This month, I want to highlight two very different successes: one bringing our community together and another helping us get where we need to go.

StarCenter Success

It has only been a few months since the Northlake StarCenter opened its doors, but the response from our community has been incredible.

Youth hockey registration at Northlake has already grown to the third highest among all StarCenters in DFW, behind only two other locations and surpassing long-established facilities in Euless, Plano and Mansfield.

For a brand-new facility to reach that level so quickly says a lot about the demand that existed in our community. More importantly, it means more kids and families are spending their evenings and weekends right here in Northlake, building friendships, learning new sports, and creating memories.

The StarCenter was always intended to be more than just a building. Seeing our community embrace it this quickly is a great indication of what it can become for Northlake in the years ahead.

Another Traffic Improvement Completed

I am also pleased to announce the substantial completion of the northbound Gibbs Road at Robson Ranch Road improvements that will make it easier for Northlake residents to travel toward Robson Ranch Road.

Northbound Gibbs now has three dedicated lanes at the intersection: one for left turns, one for through traffic and one for right turns, along with the appropriate traffic signals to support each movement.

This may not be the largest road project in our area, but improvements like this matter. Increasing capacity at key intersections helps traffic move more efficiently and provides another improved route for our residents traveling north.

I especially want to thank Denton County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson and the City of Denton for their partnership and for completing this work so quickly. Transportation challenges do not stop at municipal boundaries, and projects like this demonstrate what can happen when neighboring communities and county leaders work together to solve problems.

There is still much more work ahead as our region continues to grow, but each improvement moves us in the right direction. I will continue working with our local, county and state partners to find opportunities, large and small, that make life a little easier for Northlake residents.