Northlake celebrates grand opening of StarCenter Multisport facility

Just east of where I-35W meets Hwy 114, a new facility opened its doors for North Texas residents to experience their favorite sports closer to home.

The Children’s Health StarCenter Multisport in Northlake officially celebrated its grand opening Tuesday evening with volleyball and basketball open play and access to the new skating rinks.

“Today is a milestone moment for the Town of Northlake,” said Northlake Mayor Brian Montini. “This is more than a world-class facility, it’s a result of strong partnerships, a shared vision and a commitment to doing things the right way for our residents.”

Northlake’s StarCenter provides ice rinks and open-play courts that are far and few between in the rapidly-growing southern Denton County area.

“This facility represents something special for our community,” said Montini. “It brings new opportunities for kids and families to experience youth sports close to home.”

Dallas Stars CEO and President Brad Alberts commended Montini, an avid hockey fan, on bringing the idea to the Stars and helping bring the idea to fruition.

“The opening of this facility is a testament to the increasing growth of hockey in North Texas and the overall demand for additional youth sports facilities in our region,” he said. “Mayor Montini and the Town of Northlake have been exceptionally collaborative partners in designing a state-of-the-art facility that both serves the needs of their growing community while becoming an attraction that will drive families to their town for years to come.”

In the facility, there are two NHL-regulation ice rinks, eight basketball courts that can convert into volleyball courts, pickleball courts and other training spaces.

The Shark Shack serves concession stand food and a restaurant/bar, The Shark Club, is expected to open in June.

One of the ice rinks dons Montini’s name as recognition for his hard work in bringing the facility to Northlake.

The other rink is named after Joe Nieuwendyk, a former Dallas Stars player and general manager.

One of the two basketball/volleyball gyms was named after former Argyle basketball star Rhyle McKinney.

Despite being born legally deaf, she played on the Argyle varsity basketball team all four years of high school. She made it to the state title all four years and won three state championships.

McKinney went on to play collegiately at SMU and Texas Tech.

The other gym was dubbed Flickinger Gym, in honor of former Byron Nelson volleyball star Paige Flickinger.

During her time with the Bobcats, she helped the team to a 50-2 record, a state championship and a national championship. Flickinger was named the 2018-2019 Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year.

After high school, she went on to play collegiately at LSU and Loyola Marymount University and eventually professionally in Cyprus.

Northlake’s StarCenter is the 11th such facility across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The facility will serve as the home to TAV Alliance, an elite branch of the nationally-recognized volleyball club.

For more information on the StarCenter in Northlake, visit the facility’s website.