Aging in Style with Lori Williams: 5 overlooked factors that can impact memory 

When we notice subtle memory changes in a parent – missed appointments, repeated stories, confusion with medications – it’s easy to assume it’s simply a normal part of getting older.

However, there are several health and lifestyle factors that can influence cognitive function over time. While memory loss can have many causes, being aware of these common issues may help families know when it’s time to take a closer look.

As a Certified Dementia Practitioner and Certified Senior Advisor, I often remind families that brain health is influenced by everyday experiences – for our loved ones and for ourselves.

Here are five often-overlooked factors to watch for:

Hearing Loss: Many older adults begin to withdraw socially when they can’t hear conversations clearly. It can be frustrating for them or even embarrassing to constantly ask people to repeat themselves. Sometimes you’ll notice they’ll just smile and nod at you no matter what you’re saying. Over time, this can cause some individuals to simply stop engaging in group conversations or activities, which can lead to isolation.

Social Isolation: Regular social interaction plays an important role in keeping the brain engaged. When someone becomes isolated, their world can quickly become smaller and less stimulating.

Poor Sleep: Conditions such as sleep apnea or disrupted sleep patterns may impact attention, focus and memory.

Medication Interactions: Some commonly prescribed medications – especially in combination – can contribute to confusion or forgetfulness.

Chronic Stress or Depression: Ongoing emotional strain can affect both mental and physical well-being.

If you’re noticing changes in a loved one and aren’t sure where to begin, call us for next steps and local resources.

Lori Williams is the founder of Lori Williams Senior Services in Flower Mound and serves on the board of Dementia Friendly Denton County. She helps families navigate senior living and care options at no cost. 214-783-1222;loriwilliams-seniorservices.com

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