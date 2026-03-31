Meet the Candidates: Denton ISD Board Place 6

Voters will hit the polls again for the May 2 election that will decide local representatives for southern Denton County towns, cities and school districts.

This year, Place 6 on Denton ISD’s Board of Trustees is up for grabs.

Election Day is May 2 and early voting will run from April 20 through April 28.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested local municipal and school board elections. Below is each candidate’s profile, listed alphabetically. Incumbents are marked with an (i).

Board of Trustees, Place 6 (3-year term)

Vicki Byrd, 61

City/Town of residence: Denton

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 43 years

Current occupation: Retired Denton ISD educator

Education:

Formal

B.S. Criminal Justice /Psychology-Texas Woman’s University

MAEd. Education/Teacher Leadership-University of Phoenix

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: I am proud to note a few local boards that I have sat on:

TWU National Alumni Board, Habitat for Humanity, Denton Parks and Rec, Denton Library Committee, Morse Street BC Trustee, TWU Black Alumni, Denton Noon Rotary Club, Denton Co. Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, Denton Economic Development Board, Denton City Council (Five years), Denton Co. Homeless Coalition, Denton County Workforce Success Leadership Team, Denton Community Partnership, Denton Code Review, Denton Mobility, Denton ISD Special Education Committee. I’ve developed and opened Denton’s first Charter School… L.O.V.E, ’98-99. I have a deep understanding of TEA requirements of ISDs to meet standards.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I’m running for the Denton ISD School Board because every chapter of my career — law enforcement, risk management, emergency management, occupational safety, special education, city leadership and nonprofit service — has centered on protecting and supporting people. That experience has shown me how deeply schools shape the strength, safety and future of a community. Serving on the board is a natural extension of the work I’ve dedicated my life to.

I’m the best candidate because I bring a lifetime of service to Denton — as a special education teacher, a three‑term city councilmember and a community leader dedicated to safety, equity and strong schools. My background in education, public safety and local government gives me the experience to support teachers, strengthen campuses and ensure every student has the opportunity to thrive. I know this community, I’ve served our community.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Not currently, but I have two that graduated from Denton High School, one in 2008 and another in 2014.

Mission statement: One of the greatest challenges is the academic disparities across campuses.

Some schools are thriving, while others are working hard to close persistent learning gaps.

To truly empower every student, we must stabilize struggling campuses, support strong instructional leadership and ensure that every child—regardless of zip code—has access to high‑quality teaching and a safe, supportive environment. I hope to be a positive driving force for equity in childhood education processes.

Candidate website: https://vickibyrdfordentonisdplace6.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Vickibyrdfordenton/

Greg Petolick, 63

City/Town of residence: Little Elm

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 10 years

Current occupation: Adjunct professor at Southern Methodist University

Education:

MBA – University of Dallas, Irving, TX

BS – Management – DePaul University, Chicago, IL

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: Denton Public School Foundation – Secretary

“Vote for Denton ISD Proposition A” (2025 Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election) – PAC Chair

Denton ISD 1925 Budget Committee

Denton ISD 2023 Bond Committee

Denton ISD Substitute Teacher

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I decided to run for the Denton ISD Board of Trustees because strong public schools are essential to a strong community. My wife, daughter and son-in-law are public school teachers and through volunteering, substitute teaching and serving on Denton ISD committees, I have seen both the strengths of our schools and the challenges they face as our district continues to grow.

I believe I bring a thoughtful, practical perspective to the board. During my career as a management consultant with Ernst & Young, I helped organizations make data-driven decisions and manage resources responsibly. Combined with my community involvement in Denton ISD, this experience has given me a strong understanding of how our schools operate and how the board can best support students, teachers and families.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? My children are grown and successful products of Texas public schools.

Mission statement: My focus is to ensure Denton ISD continues to provide strong opportunities for every student while responsibly managing the resources entrusted to the district by our community. I will work to support great teachers, maintain safe and welcoming schools and make thoughtful, data-informed decisions that prepare students for college, career, the trades or military service.

Candidate website: https://www.gregpetolickfordentonisd.net/Home

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=greg%20petolick%20for%20denton%20isd%20board%20