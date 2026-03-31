Sheriff’s Corner – March 2026

Spring is near! The weather is warming, the days have started growing longer and we set our clocks forward at the beginning of the month.

With spring break past and summer break within reach, whether you’re heading out on vacation or enjoying a staycation, it’s important to keep a few safety tips in mind.

Avoid advertising your plans on social media, as this can jeopardize your safety by alerting criminals or vandals that your home is unprotected. Ask a trusted neighbor or friend to watch your home and collect your mail while you’re away. Remove valuables from your vehicle, ensure all doors and windows are securely locked and stay aware of your surroundings. Plan ahead by anticipating increased traffic, and most importantly, stay safe, have fun and drink responsibly.

We are currently hiring several positions! If you are interested in a career in Law Enforcement, join Denton County Sheriff’s Office and be a part of a great organization. Visit our website to apply: governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty

Do not forget to download the Denton County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app to stay informed.