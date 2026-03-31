Mexican concept planned for River Walk could feature soft serve margarita

Flower Mound’s River Walk will have a couple new restaurant concepts primed for the summer months.

Pennywise Pub will soon be transformed into El Guapo, which is expected to open in April.

According to owner Chris Kummer, the spot will feature Mexican-style food, like street tacos, and a margarita bar.

“We’re still working on the menu, but right now walking through the Latin and Mexican food,” he said. “Not just your chain restaurant style food, but authentic Mexican.”

Partner Jamie Creevy revealed on social media a possible drink menu.

It listed classic bottled beers, beer on tap and variations of specialty margaritas, including frozen, on the rocks and soft serve margaritas, a recent internet craze.

El Guapo is part of a rebranding Kummer and his partners are doing at the River Walk.

The crew recently rebranded Whiskey & Smoke to Lone Star Prime, adding a focus on live music and steakhouse cuisine.

Rather than barbecue, the rebranded concept will serve more tomahawk, ribeye and filet steaks, along with some seafood options like Texas Redfish or salmon.

However, an official menu hasn’t been released, yet.

“This rebranding is just about starting fresh and bringing something new to the area,” said Kummer. “Just a revamp to offer a new vibe.”

The trio hopes the rebrands will help create a unique environment at the River Walk that will offer something for everyone that visits.

Vinifera Wine Lounge recently celebrated its grand opening, which Creevy said could give women can enjoy a girls night out. Ideally, the boys go next door to Lone Star Prime and meet out and meet their ladies out on the River Walk concourse.

According to Kummer, El Guapo could offer guests a margarita and taco combo special on Tuesdays, but a lot of moving parts are still in the works.