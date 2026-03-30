Bartonville Police Blotter

Officers were dispatched to a local doctor’s office in reference to a stolen wastewater pump. An offense report was generated and investigators are hoping to flush out whoever siphoned off the equipment.

Officers were dispatched to Kroger in reference to a theft that had occurred. Upon investigation, it was determined that more than $2,000 worth of cosmetics had been taken. A report was filed, and the case remains under investigation.

Officers responded to a report of a blocked road culvert. After investigating, they discovered the culprit was a busy beaver building a dam.