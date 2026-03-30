Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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Southern Denton County Local News

Bartonville Police Blotter

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
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Officers were dispatched to a local doctor’s office in reference to a stolen wastewater pump. An offense report was generated and investigators are hoping to flush out whoever siphoned off the equipment.

Officers were dispatched to Kroger in reference to a theft that had occurred. Upon investigation, it was determined that more than $2,000 worth of cosmetics had been taken. A report was filed, and the case remains under investigation. 

Officers responded to a report of a blocked road culvert. After investigating, they discovered the culprit was a busy beaver building a dam.

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