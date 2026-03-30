Texas to test statewide emergency alert system

Southern Denton County residents can expect a series of test alerts on Thursday when the state and local jurisdictions test systems that alert the public during emergencies.

The alerts could come through any time between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a press release from Denton County Emergency Service District No. 1 and 2, the drill is a test of alert systems as a follow up to the deadly July 2025 floods in the Texas Hill Country.

“The alert is a follow-up to the tragic floods that occurred last July,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Testing helps ensure emergency alert systems function properly and allows agencies to evaluate how alerts are delivered during real emergencies.”

Depending on the jurisdiction, residents could receive alerts via phone call, text message, emergency broadcast messaging on TV or radio or outdoor warning sirens.

However, it will be just a drill, so no emergency action will be required.

According to the county the alerts will read, “Denton County: TEST of emergency alert system. No emergency. No action needed.”

The alert system often warns residents of severe weather, hazardous material incidents, evacuations and public safety emergencies.

Denton County ESD 1/2 said it will cancel participation in the drill if there is potential for severe weather in the area.

According to officials, some phones might not receive the test alerts based on mobile carrier, Everbridge settings, phone settings, signal strength and location at the time of the test.

Residents should ensure emergency alerts are enabled on their device, which can be done by the following:

For iPhone:

1. Open Settings

2. Select Notifications

3. Scroll to the bottom of the screen to Government Alerts

4. Ensure Emergency Alerts, Test Alerts and Public Safety Alerts are turned ON

For Android:

1. Open Settings

2. Select Safety & Emergency, Notifications or Apps & Notifications (menu names vary by device)

3. Tap Wireless Emergency Alerts

4. Look for Test Alerts or Emergency Alert Tests

5. Turn this setting ON if you wish to receive test alerts

6. Ensure Emergency Alerts are turned ON as well