Local golf tournament celebrates 15 years of raising money for brain tumor patients

Golfers can still sign up to tee off at the 15th annual Glenn Garcelon Foundation Golf Classic before the price increase on April 20.

The event will have a shotgun start at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 26 at Tour 18 golf course in Flower Mound.

Participants can register online for $175 per player until April 19 before the price increases to $200 per player until April 24, when registration closes.

The tournament benefits the Glenn Garcelon Foundation, a nonprofit that was started by Gail Garcelon, the widow of Glenn after he passed away from glioblastoma, a brain tumor.

Following his death, Gail wanted to honor her husband and find a way to get through the grief stage, so she started the Glenn Garcelon foundation.

“Losing Glenn—my husband of 36 years—was devastating, even though we knew from the day of his diagnosis that we would lose him,” said Gail Garcelon. “We have two daughters and starting the foundation was a way for us to get through our grief. We wanted to do something to honor Glenn’s life.”

All proceeds from the annual golf tournament go toward the foundation, which exists to improve the quality of life of brain tumor survivors, caregivers and their families by providing emotional and financial support.

According to the organization’s website, they have been able to provide more than 1,000 grants supporting families and patients over the last 13 years.

“Your donations help us continue our important work,” said the foundation on its website. “This would not have been possible without your support.”

For more information on the event and the Glenn Garcelon Foundation, visit the organization’s website.

To learn more about Gail’s story and brain tumors, visit the American Brain Tumor Association’s website.