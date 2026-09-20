Art project transforms Denton youth mental health center

A local mental health facility in Denton is getting a vibrant makeover thanks to an inspiring collaboration with Denton County.

The Art Room, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals with mental health challenges through the healing power of art, has partnered with the Denton County MHMR Center’s Child & Adolescent Center for its latest Community Art Project, “Welcoming Spaces.”

A dedication and open house event will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Center, located at 3835 Morse Street in Denton.

The event is free, and local leaders like Denton County commissioners and The Art Room executives will be in attendance to offer remarks and celebrate the dedication.

Refreshments will be provided at the event, according to a press release from Denton County MHMR.

“The project’s title, Welcoming Spaces, highlights that mental health treatment can be a place to feel curious, connected and accepted,” said the organization. “A place where one can learn an emotional language and rhythm that fosters understanding and promotes a healthy, informed relationship with oneself and others.”

Welcoming Spaces will feature art installations that beautify the Child & Adolescent Center by highlighting environments from around the world on the walls of the waiting room, the kids playroom and the family meeting room.

The reimagined walls and decorations, like native trees, rocks and animals, as well as interactive elements like crocheted animals, an origami butterfly mobile and a mood flipboard, aim to liven up the center and create a welcoming environment.

All of the creations for the project were made by local volunteers, artists and craftsman.

“We are so thankful to The Art Room for choosing our Child & Adolescent Center for this year’s Community Art Project,” said Jess Pham, the senior director of behavioral health services at the Denton County MHMR Center. “We wanted this building to feel welcoming for the children and families we serve, and The Art Room and volunteers delivered that in each hallway and room. Our kids will now walk into a space that feels bright, safe and made for them.”

The project was made possible through The Art Room’s North Texas Giving Day campaign, gifts from individual and corporate donors, and the volunteer hours of many community members who painted, built, crocheted, and folded every element by hand.

Denton County MHMR Center is the Local Mental Health Authority for Denton County and a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, providing mental health, intellectual and developmental disability, and substance use services to children, adults, and families regardless of ability to pay. The Child & Adolescent Center serves youth ages 3–17 and their families with counseling, psychiatry, crisis intervention, and skills training. Learn more at dentonmhmr.org.

The Art Room is a nonprofit art studio supporting people living with mental health challenges through the healing power of art-making. With the guidance of trained volunteers, members explore their creativity in a safe, inclusive space. Since 2019, The Art Room has welcomed over 500 individuals, offering free classes and open studios that foster personal growth, community connection, and mental well-being.