Watts: Working together to improve traffic around Robson Ranch

One of the topics I hear about from residents – especially those on the west side of Denton – is traffic around Robson Ranch. If you’ve found yourself waiting through long lines of cars or navigating congestion getting to and from I-35W, I understand your frustration. We hear you at City Hall, and we’re taking action.

Several major roadway improvements are moving forward through partnerships between the City of Denton, Denton County, and the Town of Northlake. By working together, we’re able to make significant improvements that will benefit not only Robson Ranch residents but everyone who travels this corridor.

Initial improvements will widen Robson Ranch Road from Sagehawk Drive to I-35W, along with the intersection at Gibbs Road and Ed Robson Boulevard. Denton County is providing the design and construction funding, while the City of Denton will manage construction.

When complete, these sections of Robson Ranch Road will be widened from four lanes to five. New left-turn lanes and dedicated right-turn lanes will make it easier and safer to access neighborhoods and businesses while helping traffic move more efficiently. The Gibbs Road and Ed Robson Boulevard intersection will also be expanded with additional turn lanes and a new deceleration lane into the Robson Ranch entrance. Construction on this portion is underway and will continue into early 2027.

At the same time, another partnership with the Town of Northlake will improve Gibbs Road at Robson Ranch Road by adding a dedicated northbound left-turn lane and reconfiguring the remaining lanes to better separate through traffic from turning vehicles. That project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

We’re also working on improvements at the I-35W and Robson Ranch intersection. While we continue coordinating with the Texas Department of Transportation on long-term plans, the City and Denton County are finalizing an agreement for temporary improvements that can provide meaningful congestion relief sooner. These improvements include widening the roadway up to the bridge columns, restriping the roadway from two lanes to three, installing protective crash walls around the bridge supports, and adding a signal to better manage traffic through the intersection.

I know that construction can test anyone’s patience. Temporary delays are never fun, but they’re part of building infrastructure that will serve our community for many years to come.

If you’d like to stay informed throughout construction, we’ve made it easy. Simply text ROBSONRANCHHOA to (940) 360-3362 to receive non-emergency project updates, traffic notices, and construction milestones directly on your phone. You can also receive project updates by following the Robson Ranch Road Improvements project on Discuss Denton by visiting cityofdenton.com/discussdenton.

Roads are about more than pavement and traffic signals. They’re about getting home safely, welcoming family and friends, supporting local businesses and connecting neighbors. As Denton continues to grow, we have a responsibility to make thoughtful investments that improve quality of life today while preparing for tomorrow.

Thank you for your patience, your partnership, and your belief in our community.