President Trump to appear at Denton manufacturing facility

President Donald J. Trump will make a stop at the Peterbilt Motors manufacturing facility in Denton on Thursday.

The stop, according to a press release, will aim to highlight the resurgence of American manufacturing.

Congressman Ronny Jackson, representative of Texas’ 13th congressional district, will join the president at the visit and claims Peterbilt and its parent company PACCAR have added more than 1,000 jobs at the Denton facility and more than 2,000 across the United States.

“President Trump is delivering on his promise to put American workers and American manufacturing first,” said Rep. Jackson. “Right here in Texas, we’re seeing what happens when we cut red tape, unleash American industry and stand up for our workers.”

According to NBC, a White House spokesperson described the event as a demonstration of Trump’s pro-growth economic agenda.

Denton County has been a popular travel spot for large political figures in the state, as Governor Greg Abbott made an appearance at Robson Ranch in June 2025 to sign property tax relief bills and another in Justin for the groundbreaking of the new Bob’s House of Hope facility in July.

The University of North Texas twice hosted major Democratic politicians with congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and Texas State Representative James Talarico making appearances at the campus in February.