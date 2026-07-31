Safe house for male trafficking victims cuts ribbon on Justin campus

The nation’s first safe house exclusively for male victims of human trafficking is officially ready to serve the community.

Bob’s House of Hope hosted the grand opening of its Justin safe house Wednesday, officially kicking off its mission of giving males that have been trafficked a safe place.

The ribbon-cutting was a big deal, highlighting the issue of human and sex trafficking, specifically among males.

According to some testimonials from those that have learned about Bob’s House of Hope, males that get trafficked can sometimes be overlooked, but about 50% of sex trafficked youth are male.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott joined other Denton County officials, like Judge Andy Eads, Congressman Brandon Gill and State Senator Tan Parker, among others, in cutting the ribbon on the new safe house in Justin.

“Texas leads America in combating human trafficking and child sex trafficking,” said Gov. Abbott. “Ranch Hands Rescue and Bob’s House of Hope provide a beacon of hope for victims in need, creating a model of care that truly can be replicated across the entire country. Together, we will remove traffickers from our streets and provide every brave young survivor the hope they need to reclaim their future.”

Gov. Abbott highlighted the importance of Texas’ role in fighting human trafficking and strengthening protection for survivors.

According to the Bob’s House of Hope website, some services offered to survivors include equine and animal assisted counseling, trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, play therapy, art therapy, nature therapy, faith-based counseling and more.

The facility specializes in trauma, anxiety, depression, grief, autism, self-harm, behavioral issues, relationship issues, substance abuse, post traumatic stress, eating disorders and other types of abuse.

It also provides transitional housing to unhoused teens aged 14-17 and provides temporary housing to others that have aged out of the support system.

“This type of housing can be a prevention for young men ending up victims of sex trafficking,” said Eads. “With the support of so many elected officials, law enforcement, RHR staff, volunteers and Denton County residents in attendance for the open house and ribbon cutting of the new temporary housing, we are reminded of the importance of keeping our youth safe and protected.”

Gov. Abbott believes Bob’s House of Hope fills a critical gap in the national response to commercial sexual exploitation and strengthens Texas’ efforts to protect victims and hold traffickers accountable.

“Together, we support victims and work to shield those who could possibly find themselves in harm’s way,” said Eads. “This temporary housing is a significant step in addressing the problem.”

For more information on Bob’s House of Hope, visit the organization’s website.