Faith, politics to headline Let Freedom Ring event in Denton

Let Freedom Ring PAC will host a faith- and politics-focused dinner Aug. 29 at the Embassy Suites Convention Center in Denton, featuring several members of President Donald Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission.

The event, themed “God Shed His Grace on Texas,” will focus on religious liberty, voter participation and the upcoming November general election while also recognizing America’s 250th birthday.

Scheduled speakers include Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who serves as chairman of the commission, former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, the commission’s vice chairman, and Dr. Jack Graham, a member of the commission’s advisory panel.

According to organizers, the speakers will discuss topics including religious freedom in the United States and why more Christians do not participate in elections.

The Let Freedom Ring PAC said its mission is to raise funds for Republican candidates on the November ballot, particularly those facing competitive races, while encouraging voter turnout among conservatives.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Organizers recommend business casual or cocktail attire.

Membership, sponsorship and ticket information is available through the Let Freedom Ring PAC website.