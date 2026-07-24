Delhi6 serves up authentic Indian cuisine and culture

Brothers AJ and VJ Jain recently moved their popular Indian restaurant into a larger space in Highland Village. It not only gave the restaurant room to grow, but also more space to tell its story.

Delhi6 Indian Kitchen & Bar prides itself on an expansive authentic Indian menu that is served fresh – made from scratch with custom spice levels.

As a first-time Indian restaurant customer, Delhi6 was ready to offer some recommendations.

With a variety of chicken items on the menu, the Butter Chicken is a great place to start as far as main dishes go, offering tender chicken served warm and coated in a tasty, creamy sauce.

Delhi6’s Seekh Kabob with ground lamb is also a great choice paired with Gobi Manchurian, lightly-battered cauliflower florets tossed in a tasty sauce and served with peppers and onions.

A great side option is the original or garlic naan, served soft and warm, and the different styles of soft rice.

Jain is especially proud of Delhi6’s many vegetarian and gluten free options, which is common in India, and the restaurant’s lamb shank and lamb chops, which he claims can best any steakhouse because of the restaurant’s scratch kitchen-style cooking.

“We do scratch kitchen cooking because it gives us the opportunity to customize,” he said. “There’s nothing prepared ahead of time.”

Jain also mentioned it’s a reason why the cook times might be slow… but the high quality food that is made is worth it.

“Traditional cooking and slow cooking turns out so well, and it’s all fresh,” he said. “But it takes time.”

Jain likened it to home cooking, but at a restaurant scale.

The food speaks for itself, but the restaurant’s environment enhances the food and the overall dining experience.

Delhi6’s walls are lined with elephant and horseshoe decorations, the Hindi alphabet and the restaurant’s logo: interlocking back-to-back Ds.

The elephants and a horseshoe were gifts from regular guests, which Jain said become more like friends as they visit more.

The Hindi script doubles as a crossword puzzle and even nods to India’s history with the word Bharat, the country’s original name before colonization.

The double-D logo represents Delhi6, the area in Delhi known as the starting point of the city and the inspiration for the restaurant’s cooking, and where Delhi6 the restaurant started – Dallas.

It shows the importance of community and culture to the Jain brothers.

“The restaurant was designed to bring in high-standard elements that you see in Delhi, where we were born,” said VJ, a Highland Village resident. “There’s a lot of culture to learn and share.”

That sentiment also comes out in the restaurant’s menu.

The difference between Butter Chicken and Chicken Tikka Masala is a matter of culture: Butter Chicken is a staple of India and Masala is a British twist on the dish.

Masala is more cream-based with less butter and uses dark meat instead of white meat.

When it comes to quality, whether it be food or experience, Delhi6 doesn’t compromise.

“I won’t be able to replicate another Delhi6 Highland Village,” said Jain. “With the quality of this concept, it’s such a big operation.”

Part of the restaurant’s expansion gives Delhi6 the opportunity to seat guests in three different spaces: dining areas for adults only, for families and for corporate meetings or private events.

It’s another way Jain and his team hope to bring a high-quality, authentic dining experience while serving dishes that transport guests across the world.

Delhi6 has been around southern Denton County for years, flourishing despite the COVID-19 pandemic. While at The Shops at Highland Village, Delhi6 was a favorite for Easter and has seen businesses move in and out around them.

Between the restaurant’s time at The Shops and its new, bigger space, Delhi6 has been featured multiple times on The Cross Timbers Gazette‘s Foodie Friday column for its award-winning service and food.

Delhi6’s new restaurant is located at 2420 Justin Road in Highland Village and their expansive menu can be found online at mydelhi6.com. The restaurant is eyeing a grand opening toward the end of the summer, but is still excited to welcome guests daily Tuesday through Sunday. Please tell them we sent you!