Courts to decide The Bartonville Store’s request for sewer connection

The Bartonville Store is leading the charge to connect Old Town Bartonville businesses to a sewer line, and the fight has officially been taken to court.

Tim House, owner of The Bartonville Store, confirmed him and three other businesses in Old Town Bartonville submitted a lawsuit to the town Tuesday in hopes of connecting to a nearby sewer line.

With the sewer connection, House said businesses could replace their large, sometimes smelly septic systems that require a lot of upkeep with more parking.

It would also allow the businesses to open an extra two or three days out of the week.

However, some residents are concerned it would put the town’s rural feel at risk and allow droves of high density development.

Legal proceedings could be a lengthy process, but the Old Town business owners hold firmly that it’s worth it, and they wouldn’t want to do anything to hurt the integrity of the town.

“None of us are trying to change the character of the town, and there wouldn’t be any noticeable difference to anyone,” said House. “It would just help us run our businesses more efficiently.”

The line businesses want to connect to is already in place along McMakin Road, 23 feet away from The Bartonville Store, and is maintained by Fresh Water Supply District No. 7.

According to Kevin Mercer, the general manager of Denton County Fresh Water Supply District No. 6 and 7 serving Lantana, the line would only be able to handle a few extra businesses on it.

“We certainly do not have the excess capacity for the town if they wanted to serve urban development or residential developments,” he recently told the Dallas Morning News.

House, a resident of Double Oak, has shown up to multiple Bartonville council meetings pleading his case for the sewer connection to be placed on the council’s agenda, but to no avail.

The Bartonville Store retained legal counsel, attorney Brandon Shelby, who informed the town in April the next step would be legal action.

Council didn’t budge.

“We held off for a while, hoping something else would happen, but it didn’t,” said House. “The town has not been willing to let us [hook up to the sewer line], so we submitted the lawsuit to see if we can get another opinion.”

Bartonville previously denied a sewer connection for The Bartonville Store in 2017, before House bought the business.

Some residents believe this precedent should be maintained for House’s proposal, but time, and the Denton County court system, will be the deciding factor.

The Town of Bartonville said it was advised by its legal counsel not to comment on the submission of the lawsuit.