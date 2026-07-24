Car wash planned for southern Denton County shopping center

Another car wash option will park itself near Denton County’s southern border.

Club Car Wash is expected to start work on a new location along Hwy 114, near Texas Motor Speedway, in November, according to a filing with the state.

It will be part of Champions West Development, which is also expected to have an HTeaO drink stop and a Discount Tire, in addition to other retailers in negotiations.

The $2 million in construction on Club Car Wash is expected to be completed in May 2027.

According to the state filing, the location will include an automated tunnel and vacuum stalls.

Club Car Wash has memberships available ranging from $24 up to $42 per month. Single washes are also available, ranging from $11 to $26 per wash.

According to the brand’s website, Club Car Wash was founded in 2006 when the first location opened in Columbia, Missouri as family-owned Tiger Express Car Wash.

The company rebranded to Club Car Wash in 2019 and a year later, Travis Kelce, tight end for the NFL’s Kansas City Royals and husband of music star Taylor Swift, became an investor as the brand expanded into four states.

Now, Club Car Wash has more than 250 locations across 13 states.

The southern Denton County location along Hwy 114 will join two other locations in north Fort Worth, one in Denton and another in The Colony.

Club Car Wash is also known for giving back to the Children’s Miracle Network through its $14 Tuesday deal.

Every Tuesday, customers get a $12 discount on the MVP wash, the highest quality wash Club Car offers, and $1 of each one purchased goes to Children’s Miracle Network.