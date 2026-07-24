Homegrown podiatrist provides foot care that’s out of this world

If there were ever a stereotypical name for a hometown podiatrist, Dr. William Stephens may have it. The longtime Justin native and proud owner of Arise Foot and Ankle has the kind of name you’d expect to see on the front door of a cookie-cutter medical practice, complete with sterile walls, framed foot and ankle diagrams, and a doctor in a white coat and sensible shoes.

But anyone who has been to Arise Foot and Ankle and spent time with Dr. Stephens will tell you his office, friend-next-door demeanor—and the expert care he provides—are refreshingly different from what many expect from a visit to the foot doctor.

“I did the corporate practice experience before, and I quickly realized that’s not how I want to provide care to my patients,” Dr. Stephens said. He opened his new practice on March 1. “Now, it’s time to go out on my own and do things the way I want.”

He added, “The goal was to return to my hometown one day, provide the right care, and build genuine family relationships.”

Dr. Stephens’ philosophy is one thing. His office and the unmistakable vibe that comes with it prove just how far he’s willing to go to set a new standard. While Arise is the go-to premier podiatry practice for everything from ankle sprains, strains, and fractures to bunions, ingrown toenails, and reconstructive surgery, walking in the front door feels like an immersive space adventure.

Blank walls with zero personality, framed anatomical drawings around every corner, stacks of brochures about hammertoes and orthotics, and the faint smell of antiseptic have all been replaced by televisions displaying breathtaking views of outer space—the kind of images that make patients feel like they are gazing out the window of the USS Enterprise or the Mandalorian’s Razor Crest. There’s a futuristic patient room door that slides open, an instant favorite for children and self-professed nerdy grown-ups who can’t help but hold out their hand and pretend they are using The Force to open it.

There are also the little touches, such as recessed alcoves for the TVs and the faint, space-inspired humming sound from the office speakers overhead. Literally every detail has been accounted for, and Dr. Stephens wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I can’t tell you how long I dreamed of having my own practice, especially one that’s space themed,” Dr. Stephens said with a laugh. “I know I’m doing something right when a patient checking out says, ‘This is the way.’”

The futuristic decor may be the talk of the town, but the real value Dr. Stephens provides is far more practical for residents of Justin and the surrounding areas who realize just how important it is to have a local, accessible podiatrist nearby. A former Justin Northwest Texan who moved from South Africa when he was 3, Dr. Stephens fell in love with podiatry during a high school job shadowing opportunity. He went on to receive his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the prestigious Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine before completing a surgical residency at Hackensack Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, New Jersey.

Beyond being the guy you go to for fungal infections, ingrown toenails, and custom orthotics, Dr. Stephens has advanced training in wound care, biomechanics, and minimally invasive procedures designed to get you back on your feet faster.

So if you are struggling with a bout of plantar fasciitis, Dr. Stephens can help. If you’re a diabetic patient with foot care issues or an athlete who recently suffered an Achilles tendon rupture, Dr. Stephens is right around the corner. His state-of-the-art facility offers full foot and ankle evaluations, onsite X-rays and other diagnostic equipment, in-house surgical solutions, and personalized treatment plans.

“I see it all the time where people try to self-treat and self-diagnose when it comes to their foot or ankle issues,” Dr. Stephens said. “I get it; I’ve done it myself, too. But being a former soccer and track athlete myself, once I started working with a podiatrist to fix these issues the right way, I never looked back. A podiatrist really can help in more ways than you might think.”

He added, “I grew up here. I watched the dirt roads become paved roads, and I watched those same paved roads become highways. Justin is a great place to be, and I can’t think of a better place for my practice to be.”

To learn more about Dr. Stephens and Arise Foot and Ankle, please visit arisefootandankle.com.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)