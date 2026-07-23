Denton County ESD No. 1 and 2 honored by American Heart Association

Crews from Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2 continue to prove they are some of the best at their jobs.

The department announced Thursday it was recognized with the 2026 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Recognition Award – the 10th year in a row Denton County ESD No. 1 and 2 has been recognized.

Mission: Lifeline EMS honors emergency medical services agencies that consistently provide the highest standard of care for patients experiencing life-threatening cardiac emergencies, like heart attacks and strokes.

“The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association recognizes this prehospital provider organization for demonstrating continued success in using the Mission: Lifeline EMS program,” reads the recognition. “Thank you for applying the most up-to-date evidence-based treatment guidelines to improve patient care and outcomes in the community you serve.”

Denton County ESD No. 1 and 2 provides fire and medical services to Argyle, Northlake, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corral City, Lantana and some surrounding areas of Denton County that are unincorporated.

The department also helps provide aid to Flower Mound, Denton, Roanoke and Justin.

“For the communities we serve, this recognition means you can have confidence that when you call 9-1-1 for a cardiac emergency, you’re receiving care that meets nationally recognized best practices from the moment our crews arrive until you’re safely transferred to the hospital,” said the department in a post to social media.

It’s no secret the area Denton County ESD No. 1 and 2 covers is booming in both business and residences, which has made their jobs even more important.

“As our district continues to grow, so does the demand for emergency services,” said the department. “This achievement reflects the dedication of every member of our team, our strong partnerships with area hospitals and our commitment to continuous training and quality improvement.”

According to officials, Denton County ESD No. 1 responded to 3,906 emergency calls in 2025 – the most it ever has in a year. Most of them were EMS-related emergencies.

The department also earned a Guardian Award in June for their vital role in saving a patient that suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Every call is an opportunity to make a difference, and we’re honored to serve our community with excellence,” said the department. “Thank you to all of our firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and support staff for your unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care every day.”