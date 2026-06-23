Denton County ESD No. 1 and 2 recognized for vital role in saving patient in cardiac arrest

If there was any doubt about first responders in southern Denton County being the best, there isn’t anymore.

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 & 2 received the first Guardian Award from BEST EMS in honor of the department’s exceptional service, clinical excellence and dedication to patient care.

The award recognized the department’s response during a cardiac arrest call from January.

“It exemplifies everything emergency medicine strives to achieve,” said Denton County ESD in a press release.

According to officials, a father suddenly suffered cardiac arrest in January when a bystander immediately stepped in and began CPR.

“That action set into motion what we call the chain of survival – a series of critical links that give patients their best chance at survival,” said the department. “Early recognition, early CPR, rapid defibrillation, advanced life support and high-quality hospital care. Each link matters.”

After the bystander, the patient was treated by crews from Denton County ESD No. 1 and 2, which brought the man to a local hospital.

There, he was able to fully recover – something healthcare workers said rarely happened in the past.

Denton County ESD said advances in CPR quality, post-resuscitation care, cardiac interventions and community education have dramatically improved outcomes.

“From the bystander who refused to stand by, to our crews who provided advanced life-saving care, to the team at Texas Health who continued that care, every person played a role in this remarkable outcome,” said Denton County ESD. “Today, when every link in the Chain of Survival works together, lives can be saved – and families can be kept whole.”

The award comes at a perfect time, just after Father’s Day, which the patient was able to celebrate with his family because of the community that fought to keep him alive.

“For EMS providers, there are few moments more meaningful than seeing the person behind the call,” said Denton County ESD. “We often meet people on the worst day of their lives and rarely get to see the chapters that come after. Seeing this patient return to personally thank the crew who cared for him is a powerful reminder of why we do what we do.”

Denton County ESD serves southern Denton County, including Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corral City/Draper, Lantana and Northlake, as well as surrounding areas of Denton County.

However, the department helps other agency whenever it can.

Fires have started in many residential areas following heavy lightning or random sparks, and Denton County ESD’s crews were there. The crews have also been the first to show up when aircrafts crash land or a major wreck happens.

Denton County ESD is also committed to the community, hosting blood drives, helping out at the local safety fair and participating in the program that brings Santa through town on a fire truck.

“We are incredibly proud of the personnel recognized with this award,” said the department. “Through decisive action, sound judgment, thinking outside the box and unwavering dedication to patient care, they demonstrated the very qualities of a guardian – protecting patients, supporting their team and upholding the highest standards of emergency medical service.”

For more information on Denton County ESD No. 1 and 2, visit the department’s website.