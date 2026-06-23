Bahama Buck’s now open in Argyle

A new sweet treat spot is now open, just in time for summer in southern Denton County.

Popular shaved ice chain Bahama Buck’s cut the ribbon on its new location in Argyle Tuesday near the corner of FM 407 and Gateway Drive.

Mayor Ron Schmidt and Argyle Municipal Development District Chair David Wylie joined in at the ceremony.

“We hope you will welcome Bahama Buck’s to our community,” said the Town of Argyle in a post to social media.

The shaved ice chain is known for the soft ice it uses to make its sweet snow cones.

“Welcome to your Mini-Vacation in Argyle, Texas,” reads the brand’s online description. “Ever had a crunchy snow cone? Yeah, that’s not us. Our Shaved Ice is crafted with soft, freshly made Sno.”

According to the brand, Bahama Buck’s has more than 100 different original flavors to choose from. The shop also serves smoothies and its signature Bahama Sodas, which can be infused with an energy drink.

Bahama Buck’s filed with the state to build a new location in Argyle back in January 2025.

With is opening, it joins other southern Denton County locations in Double Oak, Lewisville and Roanoke.

For more information, visit the shaved ice shop’s website.