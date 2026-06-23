Flower Mound believes parking proposal will be a win for residents, town and businesses

A proposed parking ordinance in Flower Mound could reduce overall parking space while increasing efficiency and landscaping at the town’s businesses.

Flower Mound’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of an ordinance Monday that would encourage shared parking in all developments around town.

According to the town, shared parking is only found in mixed use or planned developments like the River Walk, Lakeside or soon-to-rise Furst Ranch.

Other than that, the town can only reduce parking when a development requests to do so by a maximum of 20%.

Flower Mound believes time-based shared parking and a coordination of complimentary building uses within developments will help reduce costs associated with building parking lots, reduce effects from runoff and reduce heat around town with less pavement and more landscaping.

“The objective and strategic plan of this makes a lot of sense,” said P&Z Chairman Gregory Schultz. “We don’t want to overbuild parking, and we’re all in favor of having more green space and all the benefits that come with that.”

The proposed ordinance will help make the process of shared parking agreements between businesses more efficient.

If passed, a development with businesses that have differing peak times, like an office that uses more parking in the morning and afternoon next to a restaurant that uses more parking in the evening, could enter into a shared parking agreement without having to get a study done and coming before Town Council.

According to the town, if a tenant leaves and a new tenant comes into a space within a development that has a shared parking agreement, the new tenant would be automatically locked into that shared agreement, as well.

“I love it because this is a win for everyone – it’s a win for businesses that are here or will be coming here, it’s a win for the environment and all the things we’re dealing with,” said commissioner Michelle Jackson. “I really appreciate this… it’s business-friendly and environmentally-friendly.”

P&Z unanimously recommended approval of the plan, but asked town staff to revisit the geographical limits of the ordinance to prevent visitors to developments from having to walk across large developments that all share parking spaces.

It will come before town council before it is enacted.