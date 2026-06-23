Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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Southern Denton County Business

Biz Buzz

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
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Excite! Event Center is now open in Highland Village.

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our June 2026 issue.

Yellow Brick Road Storage, a vehicle, boat and RV storage facility, is now open at 1303 Old Justin Rd., Argyle.

Excite! Event Center is now open at 2300 Highland Village Rd. #900, Highland Village.

Common Lands, offering trading cards, games and collectibles, is now open at 690 Parker Square Rd., Flower Mound.

Sweet Frog Yougurt/Wetzel’s Pretzels is now open in the former Lash Lounge space at 2500 Cross Timbers Rd. #130, Flower Mound.

Crave Cookies is now open at 101 Plaza Place #100, Northlake.

Wildflower Cafe, serving breakfast and brunch with an Asian twist, is now open at 1900 Long Prairie Rd. #116, Flower Mound.

The Clover Table Mahjong & Events is now open at 2300 Highland Village Rd. #405, Highland Village.

Dumpling Queen, specializing in Chinese dumplings and noodles, is now open in the former Here Asian Cuisine space at 1050 Flower Mound Rd. #110, Flower Mound.

Inner Radiance Wellness & Aesthetics is now open at 2650 FM 407 E. #105, Bartonville.

Plush Threading Lounge, offering waxing and threading, is now open at 6101 Long Prairie Rd. #744, Flower Mound.

TBK – The Bees Knees, a women’s clothing and gift boutique, has relocated to 606 Hwy 377 N., Argyle.

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery has relocated to 2660 FM 407 E. #300, Bartonville.

Troy Bar & Grill, serving Mediterranean Cuisine, is expected to open this summer in the space previously occupied by Delhi6 Indian Kitchen at 1700 Cottonwood Creek #110, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Hudson House, featuring an East Coast-inspired menu, is expected to open this winter in the space previously occupied by Corner Bakery Café and a Pilates studio at 3640 Justin Rd. #190, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

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