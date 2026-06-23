Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our June 2026 issue.

Yellow Brick Road Storage, a vehicle, boat and RV storage facility, is now open at 1303 Old Justin Rd., Argyle.

Excite! Event Center is now open at 2300 Highland Village Rd. #900, Highland Village.

Common Lands, offering trading cards, games and collectibles, is now open at 690 Parker Square Rd., Flower Mound.

Sweet Frog Yougurt/Wetzel’s Pretzels is now open in the former Lash Lounge space at 2500 Cross Timbers Rd. #130, Flower Mound.

Crave Cookies is now open at 101 Plaza Place #100, Northlake.

Wildflower Cafe, serving breakfast and brunch with an Asian twist, is now open at 1900 Long Prairie Rd. #116, Flower Mound.

The Clover Table Mahjong & Events is now open at 2300 Highland Village Rd. #405, Highland Village.

Dumpling Queen, specializing in Chinese dumplings and noodles, is now open in the former Here Asian Cuisine space at 1050 Flower Mound Rd. #110, Flower Mound.

Inner Radiance Wellness & Aesthetics is now open at 2650 FM 407 E. #105, Bartonville.

Plush Threading Lounge, offering waxing and threading, is now open at 6101 Long Prairie Rd. #744, Flower Mound.

TBK – The Bees Knees, a women’s clothing and gift boutique, has relocated to 606 Hwy 377 N., Argyle.

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery has relocated to 2660 FM 407 E. #300, Bartonville.

Troy Bar & Grill, serving Mediterranean Cuisine, is expected to open this summer in the space previously occupied by Delhi6 Indian Kitchen at 1700 Cottonwood Creek #110, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Hudson House, featuring an East Coast-inspired menu, is expected to open this winter in the space previously occupied by Corner Bakery Café and a Pilates studio at 3640 Justin Rd. #190, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.