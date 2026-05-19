New store in Flower Mound offers trading cards, board games and more

A new store allows southern Denton County to get its fix of trading cards, board games, puzzles and more.

Common Lands opened in Flower Mound’s Parker Square at the beginning of May and will host a grand opening event on Saturday.

According to the store’s social media, the event will start at 10 a.m. and last until 8 p.m.

It will feature 5% off the entire store, all day giveaways, free booster packs with a purchase and free food and drinks.

The collectibles shop sells Pokemon card packs, sealed and graded, as well as Magic: The Gathering, Lorcana, One Piece, Riftbound and Weiss Schwartz card packs.

Shoppers can find board games, role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons, and a variety of puzzles.

The store also sells accessories like binders, dice, playmate, deck boxes and card sleeves – a one-stop-shop for all things gaming and card collecting.

Common Lands is the physical evolution of Pack Fresh, an online card shop.

“At Common Lands, we’re more than a business – we’re a community,” said the brand on its website. “A community built on trust, not just in what we sell but in how loyalty it recognized.”

The store also has a VIP system, which offers perks for shoppers that spend a certain amount at the store over a 90-day period.

Higher tiers on the VIP system give shoppers exclusive access to free shipping, discounts, new drops and Discord the store’s Discord server.

“We built our VIP program to thank the people who keep Common Lands thriving,” said Sean and Stewart, the founders of Common Lands, on the site. “Over time, it became harder to reward our most loyal collectors the way they deserve… Our new rolling 90-day system fixes that. Thank you for being part of this community: you’re the reason we can keep doing what we love.”

Common Lands has a blog on its website that offers commentary, advice and news on trading cards.

In one section of the blog, the founders detail the process of getting the store put together and prepared to open.