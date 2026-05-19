In the spirit of heroes, Denton County ESD to host Memorial Day blood drive

Residents inspired by Memorial Day Weekend activities have the chance to make a difference of their own.

Denton County Emergency Services District will host a blood drive on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Station 511.

It will give the community the chance to donate blood, and possibly save someone’s life.

The blood drive follows the department’s 4th Annual Memorial Walk and Fire Station Open House, which occurred Saturday.

Denton County ESD hopes the events over the last two weeks offered the community a time to reflect and be thankful for the sacrifice of first responders and service members.

“Memorial Day is a time to pause and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country,” said Denton County ESD in a statement. “It is a day of reflection, gratitude and unity — honoring the sacrifices made by military members and the families who continue to carry their legacy forward.”

To sign up for a time slot to donate blood on Saturday, visit the blood drive’s page.

“Thank you again for helping us honor the meaning of Memorial Day and for supporting our first responder and veteran communities,” said the department.