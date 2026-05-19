City of Justin Update – May 2026

May is here, and it’s a good time to reflect on what makes this community strong.

First, thank you to everyone who came out to Justin Fun Day. From families and volunteers to sponsors and staff, it was a full day of connection, hard work, and hometown pride. Events like that don’t happen without people showing up for each other, and this community did just that.

As we move into the new month, I want to remind everyone that Election Day is May 2. Participating in local elections is one of the most direct ways to shape the future of our community. For polling locations, times and complete information, please visit votedenton.gov.

We also have something special ahead. On May 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., we will celebrate the grand opening of Peterson Park. This new space represents an investment in our families, our quality of life, and the future of Justin. We invite you to come out, enjoy live music, grab something from the food trucks, and spend the evening with your neighbors.

Justin continues to grow, but what sets us apart stays the same. People who care. People who show up. People who take pride in where they live.

That is what keeps Justin moving forward and keeps it everything a hometown should be.

Heavenly Father,

As we enter the summer months, we thank You for the warm days, longer evenings and opportunities to gather as a community.

Lord, bless our families and children with safety, joy and meaningful time together. Protect those working in the heat, our first responders and all who serve Justin. Send refreshing rains when needed and fill our neighborhoods with peace.

May this summer strengthen our bonds, deepen our hometown pride, and remind us how blessed we are to call Justin home.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.