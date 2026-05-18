Denton County, Flower Mound assist in fighting panhandle fire outbreak

As fires rage on in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle, local agencies and departments from Denton County are jumping into action to help.

Flower Mound deployed its Fire Department’s Wildland Team to Oldham County on Saturday as fire conditions escalated in the Texas Panhandle.

The team is assisting in efforts to contain a major blaze just east of the Texas-New Mexico border.

In addition, the Denton County Office of Emergency Management deployed its Incident Support Task Force to the panhandle on Monday at the request of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

According to Denton County, the team has supported damage assessment efforts, situational awareness, multi-agency coordination, active fire monitoring and EOC operations.

“We are proud to support these communities alongside our state and local partners,” said the Denton County OEM in a post to social media. “Wildfire response operations remain active across the region as crews continue working multiple incidents throughout the Panhandle.”

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the “Blue Diamond” Fire in Oldham County has burned more than 740 acres and is about 75% contained.

Other fires in the area are as small as five acres and as big as 35,000 acres.

Despite the outbreak occurring in West Texas, Denton County OEM recently offered tips and advice on how residents can stay prepared for wildfires in North Texas.

“Wildfires can start quickly in North Texas – especially during dry, windy conditions,” said the county. “Many are caused by everyday activities that can be prevented with a few simple precautions.”

To reduce the risk of a wildfire, Denton County OEM recommends:

• Avoiding parking or driving on tall dry grass

• Properly disposing of cigarettes and smoking materials

• Avoiding outdoor burning on windy or dry days

• Securing trailer chains that could spark on roadways

• Keeping grass, brush, and debris cleared away from structures

• Following local burn bans and weather advisories

“One spark in the wrong conditions can spread rapidly across fields, roadways and neighborhoods,” said the county. “Wildfire prevention starts before smoke is visible. Stay aware of conditions and take steps now to reduce the risk.”