Highland Village honors council members leaving office, welcomes newly-elected members

The City of Highland Village is turning the page on a new era of leadership following the results of the May 2 local election.

Hogan Heathington and Dan Jaworski were both elected to Highland Village’s City Council in places 2 and 6, respectively.

Heathington has served as the chairman for the Highland Village Parks and Recreation Board, but will now move up to a council seat. He grew up in Highland Village, left to attend college and later returned.

“I am deeply honored to have been elected to serve my fellow citizens as your City Councilman for Place 2,” said Heathington. “Thank you to everyone who came to vote and make their voice heard. I am looking forward to serving my community with my fellow Council members to the best of my ability. To all of my Highland Village neighbors, friends and fellow citizens, together we can continue to lead Highland Village into a bright future.”

Jaworski returns to council after previously serving as a council member and mayor of Highland Village.

“I am very proud of the campaign that me and my team ran. We ran a campaign based on my vision, my experience and my continued passion for the City of Highland Village and it was inspiring to see that running a campaign the right way was rewarded,” said Jaworski. “I am excited at the opportunity to return to service on the city council, contributing to our city’s bright future.”

The new members will replace Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Robert Fiester and member Jon Kixmiller, who have both served on council since 2018.

Neither campaigned for reelection in May as they reached the city’s limit of four consecutive terms served.

Mayor Charlotte Wilcox honored the two at the City’s most-recent council meeting.

“I am going to miss both of you immensely. On behalf of the City of Highland Village, thank you both for your years of dedicated service on City Council,” she said Mayor Charlotte Wilcox. “Public service require time, sacrifice and a true heart for a community, and you have given all of that faithfully. I especially appreciate your wisdom and thoughtful decision-making, which have helped guide this council shape the direction of our city. Because of your service, Highland Village is stronger and our future is brighter.”