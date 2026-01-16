Former Highland Village mayor Dan Jaworski announces city council bid

Former Highland Village Mayor Dan Jaworski announced this week that he has filed to run for a seat on the City Council in the upcoming May election.

Jaworski said he is seeking Place 6, which is currently held by Councilman Robert Fiester, who is completing his fourth and final term in that position.

“I filed this morning for Highland Village City Council Place 6,” Jaworski said in a statement. “This is Councilman Robert Fiester’s fourth and final term in that seat, so I asked for and received his support to run. Robert has been a tremendous member of the City Council for nearly eight years, bringing valuable insight, thoughtful deliberation and honorable service to our city.”

Jaworski served three and a half terms on the City Council from 2017 to 2022 before being elected mayor. He completed one term as mayor, meeting the maximum of four consecutive terms allowed under the city’s charter. After spending two years away from elected office, Jaworski is now eligible to return to service.

“When I left the City Council as mayor two years ago, I did so thoroughly satisfied with my seven years of service, but there were a few things I had hoped to see finished,” Jaworski said. “I am excited to continue to push the revitalization of our 407 corridor, solve our long-term budget challenges, work with other local leaders to further our partnerships and push for more local control.”

Jaworski said he hopes voters will again place their trust in him.

“Serving our great city is both a tremendous privilege and a high honor,” he said. “I am grateful that our residents trusted me through four elections, and I am hopeful I will be blessed with that trust again this May.”