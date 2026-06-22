Popular boutique in Argyle moves into new space after food trailer plans fall through

The book on the proposed Indian food trailer in Argyle is officially closed, but the space has already been filled by another business.

Popular clothing and gift boutique store The Bees Knees made the half-mile move north to 606 Hwy 377 in Argyle in search of a bigger space for its expanded Mahjong studio.

The boutique reopened at the beginning of June, and was allowed to open on the condition that a parking lot is built on site.

Previously, Akshya Foods had applied to open a 32-foot, Indian-style food trailer in the location, which was approved by Argyle’s Planning and Zoning Commission but never came to fruition.

Before the plan could be brought in front of Town Council, Argyle resident Pavan Damarapati and his co-owner withdrew their plan as the town reassessed the project.

Parking issues were the main concern at the time, but stricter regulations on food trucks passed by Argyle in April essentially killed the plans Akshya Foods had to set up shop at that spot.

The Bees Knees Boutique owner Aimee Buckert took advantage of the vacancy, leasing the space while working to get a parking plan approved by the town.

“Town Council ended up passing some regulations for non-fixed food establishments. The property owner considered the changes and now the proposal is for retail use,” said Harrison Wicks, Argyle’s director of community development. “The only stipulations was there is still a need for additional parking.”

Council approved the site plan for the boutique use at its meeting on Monday, June 15, adding that any future tenants would likely be retail or office use, not restaurant use.

Buckert and her boutique business are no stranger to Argyle, offering unique, trendy and stylish clothing and accessories for women.

It also offers unique, specialty gifts for birthdays and holidays.

Buckers also started offering Mahjong at TBK a year ago to give women in the community a place to come together and enjoy the tile-based game.

A larger space offers Buckert some flexibility in getting that started alongside the boutique.

“I was struggling with how I was going to be able to staff both,” said Buckert. “I love my boutique and I want to be hands on and involved, but I knew I would need to spend a bulk of my time getting the studio up and running. The new space allowed me to combine both.”

Buckert also said she has brought in some more clothing and gift options, but the big expansion has allowed her to set up three Mahjong tables.

“We have three tables ready to go at all times,” she said. “But we can put up to four additional, meaning we can have up to 28 playing at the same time.”

Buckert said she does have teaching lessons available for newcomers to sign up and learn how to play.

The new space is exciting for many reasons, but Buckert said The Bees Knees will be a great place for the community to come together.

“I’m all about connecting women, getting together and finding a reason to celebrate,” she said. “We’re already looking into some other classes to host, but I really want to provide a cool space where people can come in and enjoy.”