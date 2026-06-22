Northwest ISD collecting backpacks for Back-to-School Fair

Summer is underway, but Northwest ISD is already gearing up to help students get ready for the next school year.

Northwest ISD is collecting backpacks that will be given away at the district’s Back-to-School Fair.

Donations will be collected in-person Monday thru Thursday at the Northwest ISD Administration Building at 2001 Texan Drive.

Backpacks can also be bought online via the district’s Amazon wish list.

According to the wish list, Northwest ISD is aiming to collect 1,000 backpacks.

“Together, we can help ensure every student starts the school year prepared, confident and ready to succeed,” said the district in a post to social media. “You can make a difference by donating a new backpack.”

Northwest ISD will accept donated backpacks from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Thursday until Thursday, July 23.

For more information, contact NISD at [email protected].